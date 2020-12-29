BruinBlitz - UCLA Scores Huge Out Of the Transfer Portal

If you don’t succeed at first, the old saying goes, is try, try again. UCLA was one of the last schools standing when former four-star quarterback Ethan Garbers (6-3, 215) signed with Washington out of the class of 2020.

The talented Garbers enrolled in Washington early, but like many early enrollees for the year 2020, it was all for naught. He ended up redshirting for the Huskies and ran the scout team’s offense. He must have done pretty well because he earned the Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP award due to his performance.

As a senior at Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar, he led his team to a Division 1 A state championship with a perfect 16-0 record.

Garbers threw for 5,035 yards and 71 touchdowns against only six interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes.

Not a bad runner, either, Garbers rushed for 593 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and scored 12 rushing touchdowns.

Garbers is the second four-star quarterback to transfer out of Washington that landed in Westwood. Colson Yankoff, now a wide receiver, transferred to UCLA in 2018.

Garbers has four years of eligibility to give the Bruins.



