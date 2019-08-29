UCLA Seeks Redemption In Cincinnati
UCLA (0-0) heads to Cincinnati (0-0) in a rematch of last season’s opener. The game was tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter when UCLA’s true freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was stripped ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news