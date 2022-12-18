Ten days shy of a full year ago, UCLA anticipated playing in the 2021 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State at Petco Park in San Diego.

Instead, the Bruins had to back out less than five hours prior to kickoff due to COVID-19 issues within the program and the Wolfpack felt blindsided, accusing the UCLA program of withholding the information until it was too late and the game was canceled.

Looking back on the ordeal after Sunday’s practice, as the Bruins continue to prepare to play Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, offensive lineman Atonio Mafi, in particular, remembers how tough the time was as one of the players who tested positive.

“It’s funny this is my last year and this is the year I finally get to play in a bowl game,” Mafi said, confirming his participation. “Last year, I was one of the boys who had COVID and was unlucky and unable to make the trip down to San Diego. So, I’m excited and just want to do big things for the boys. It’s my last time getting to wear that UCLA across my chest.”

Mafi, who started all 12 games at left guard, also was selected to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl along with Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The game, designed for outgoing college players looking to make an impression on NFL scouts, will take place Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I’m blessed and honored to have an invite,” Mafi said. “Just got to work and get ready for it. Obviously, there’s going to be some top talent from across the country there. So, just got to go out there and show out.”