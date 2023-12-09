If it looks like UCLA reserve guard Will McClendon is playing a little more freely this season, then it probably has to do with being completely healthy for the first time since his junior year of high school.

That was four years ago, before a torn ACL cost him not only his senior year but also his entire first year at UCLA. It wasn’t until last season McClendon returned to the court after missing the first eight games while completing his recovery, but missing was the former four-star guard’s shooting touch in practices that head coach Mick Cronin was confident would show up.

McClendon, who played with a knee brace for more than a month, was a reliable ball handler and defender but made just 2 of 28 3-point shot attempts on the season.

“When I got back it was like I was thrown into the fire early, so with time and being able to learn tempo and stuff like that, I think everything was just gonna fall back into place eventually for sure,” McClendon said earlier this week.

“Growing up I’ve never played really with any type of brace on. No ankle braces, no nothing. … I didn’t want to play with a brace when I came back, but that’s really not up to me.”

Now, McClendon said, it’s a relief knowing he not only no longer has to see that brace again, but he had a full summer to refine his jump shot and think about basketball more than recovery.

The coaching staff made it clear in practices that they didn’t want to see any hesitancy out of the Las Vegas native, either, if he had a look with the ball in his hands.

“They get mad at me when I don’t shoot it,” McClendon said after making 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and scoring a career-high 11 points off the bench in last Thursday’s 66-65 win over UC Riverside.