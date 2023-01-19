Kodi Whitfield, maybe remembered most by UCLA fans as the Stanford receiver who made a miraculous catch against the Bruins in 2013, is expected to rejoin the Bruins' coaching staff for the 2023 season. As first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Whitfield is in line to take over as the new UCLA cornerbacks coach after spending one season at Sacramento State as that team's safeties coach while also assisting with special teams and player development.

Whitfield, who is a Los Angeles native and played at Loyola High School, previously served as a graduate assistant with the Bruins for two seasons prior to his move up north last January.

He played on both sides of the ball during his career at Stanford as both a receiver and safety.

Whitfield, who is the son of former Stanford star lineman and 12-year NFL veteran Bob Whitfield, will be tasked with helping the Bruins improve in the secondary after several poor showings throughout the 2022 season.

The Bruins finished the season ranked 117th among all FBS teams in passing yards allowed.

UCLA has had assistant head coach Brian Norwood command the entire secondary in recent years, but it remains to be seen how Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern will manage the duties on that side of the ball in 2023.

Four of UCLA's six changes on the coaching staff were on defense a year ago.

Whitfield becomes the second move to take place this offseason after defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a left the program after one year in Westwood.