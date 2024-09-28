PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

UCLA set to host several top local recruits for clash vs. No. 8 Oregon

Four-star Orange (Calif.) Lutheran outside linebacker Talanoa Ili, a 2026 recruit ranked inside the top 50 nationally, is among the high-profile visitors who are expected to be at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
Four-star Orange (Calif.) Lutheran outside linebacker Talanoa Ili, a 2026 recruit ranked inside the top 50 nationally, is among the high-profile visitors who are expected to be at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA welcomes back The Den student section in full force Saturday when it hosts eighth-ranked Oregon for an 8 p.m. kickoff, and Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster is expecting a frenzied atmosphere.

“The Rose Bowl should be rocking,” Foster said.

UCLA will also be looking to impress another strong group of 37 recruits spanning the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes who are visiting for the contest.

The Bruins will have eight of their 2025 commits and their lone 2026 pledge, in addition to four other recruits in the 2025 class — including key three-star Clovis North (Calif.) fullback McKay Madsen, who has the Bruins in his top three finalists.

Of the 16 visitors in the 2026 class, nine players are ranked in the Rivals250.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdG9ja3RvbiAoQ2FsaWYuKSBTdC4gTWFyeeKAmXMgMjAyNiBXUiBL ZW5uZXRoIE1vb3JlIElJSSB3ZWFyaW5nIFVDTEEgZ2xvdmVzIGluIGEgcmVj ZW50IGdhbWUuPGJyPjxicj5IZeKAmXMgYW1vbmcgdGhlIHJlY3J1aXRzIGV4 cGVjdGVkIHRvIGJlIGF0IHRoZSBSb3NlIEJvd2wgb24gU2F0dXJkYXkgbmln aHQuPGJyPjxicj5QaG90byBwcm92aWRlZCBieSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tlbnR1cnhfMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGtlbnR1cnhfMjE8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWnk5cDFz N25odCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1p5OXAxczduaHQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgVHJhY3kgTWNEYW5uYWxkIPCfk44gKEBUcmFjeV9NY0Rhbm5hbGQpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJhY3lfTWNEYW5uYWxkL3N0 YXR1cy8xODM5NzY1Nzk0MTI3MDI0NTk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Among the expected visitors is Kenneth Moore III, a 2026 Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s three-star wide receiver who told Bruin Blitz on Friday morning that he’s looking forward to connecting with Foster, as well as offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy and special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield once he arrives in Pasadena.

“Want to talk a little more about the offense. Since the staff is new, looking forward to seeing the direction of the offense,” Moore said. “Also want to talk to coach Whit about the special teams because I love returning kicks and punts.”

Nine recruits in the 2027 class round out the list.

*** Click this link to view the entire list that features several more notable names. ***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VjbGEucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3VjbGEtc2V0LXRvLWhvc3Qtc2V2ZXJhbC10b3AtbG9jYWwtcmVjcnVp dHMtZm9yLWNsYXNoLXZzLW5vLTgtb3JlZ29uIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Y2xhLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdWNsYS1zZXQtdG8taG9zdC1zZXZlcmFsLXRvcC1sb2Nh bC1yZWNydWl0cy1mb3ItY2xhc2gtdnMtbm8tOC1vcmVnb24mYzU9MjAyMjcz MzE1OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=