UCLA set to host several top local recruits for clash vs. No. 8 Oregon
UCLA welcomes back The Den student section in full force Saturday when it hosts eighth-ranked Oregon for an 8 p.m. kickoff, and Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster is expecting a frenzied atmosphere.
“The Rose Bowl should be rocking,” Foster said.
UCLA will also be looking to impress another strong group of 37 recruits spanning the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes who are visiting for the contest.
The Bruins will have eight of their 2025 commits and their lone 2026 pledge, in addition to four other recruits in the 2025 class — including key three-star Clovis North (Calif.) fullback McKay Madsen, who has the Bruins in his top three finalists.
Of the 16 visitors in the 2026 class, nine players are ranked in the Rivals250.
Among the expected visitors is Kenneth Moore III, a 2026 Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s three-star wide receiver who told Bruin Blitz on Friday morning that he’s looking forward to connecting with Foster, as well as offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy and special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield once he arrives in Pasadena.
“Want to talk a little more about the offense. Since the staff is new, looking forward to seeing the direction of the offense,” Moore said. “Also want to talk to coach Whit about the special teams because I love returning kicks and punts.”
Nine recruits in the 2027 class round out the list.
