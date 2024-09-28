UCLA welcomes back The Den student section in full force Saturday when it hosts eighth-ranked Oregon for an 8 p.m. kickoff, and Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster is expecting a frenzied atmosphere.

“The Rose Bowl should be rocking,” Foster said.

UCLA will also be looking to impress another strong group of 37 recruits spanning the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes who are visiting for the contest.

The Bruins will have eight of their 2025 commits and their lone 2026 pledge, in addition to four other recruits in the 2025 class — including key three-star Clovis North (Calif.) fullback McKay Madsen, who has the Bruins in his top three finalists.

Of the 16 visitors in the 2026 class, nine players are ranked in the Rivals250.