UCLA set to host top-level recruits for Friday Night Lights open practice

Demetrice Martin, the UCLA secondary coach who returned to the program for a second stint this offseason, remembers the previous iteration of Friday Night Lights under former head coach Jim Mora Jr.

It was still a recruiting event, much like tonight’s extravaganza will be when recruits arrive in droves to the Wasserman Football Center. But that was once all it used to be, while now the Bruins incorporate it into the spring camp schedule among the 15 practices.

“This will be my first Friday Night Lights, like, this type of style,” Martin said earlier this week. “The Friday Night Lights that we had…we didn’t practice. It was just kind of more of a rising junior, rising senior type of all recruits come type of thing.

“I think it will be great. We get all the top players on the West Coast here and show ‘em how much we want ‘em here.”

It will be just the second open practice of camp and the ninth overall.

Head coach DeShaun Foster’s revised brainchild was the idea of Rucker Park meets the gridiron, with a nod to the popular street basketball setting in New York that grew into as much of an entertainment spectacle as it was about the sport.

UCLA’s first crack at it last spring was a rousing success that produced a carnival-like atmosphere, with games, face painting, food trucks and giveaways. There was even a baton twirler on the field hurling the prop, which was set on fire, at one point.

The practice periods included some physical, 1-on-1 competition repetitions before the usual individual and team periods of a typical practice.

“I’m looking forward to the festivities,” Martin said. “I hear so much about it, so I’m ready to get after it. I mean, any time we can make it close to game-like that gets my blood going.”

Foster said Monday that it would be similar in structure, while the biggest difference is the change of venue. Last season’s event was on Spaulding Field at the team facility, with general public spectators watching from the Lot 8 parking lot that had just a select few bleachers. Otherwise, most people stood along the wall.

Now, the Bruins will be just down the pathway at Drake Stadium. The venue was last used for football as the spring showcase site under former head coach Chip Kelly.

Foster said the change was to both give fans and players’ parents a place sit, while also helping free up space on the field after last year’s event was littered with recruits, donors and VIP guests.

“It was a lot of people on the field so it was kind of hard for parents and stuff to see exactly what was going on,” Foster said. “So, I think being able to have seating in just a stadium atmosphere can help out…to be able to watch practice.

“It’s just going to be a fun event. A lot of alumni are going to come back. Just want to show what UCLA has to offer and what our team can do. It’s like a halfway point spring game, sort of.”

The stadium also features a track, which Foster added should help the Bruins keep the practice on schedule and offset the hoopla to ensure the focus remains on accomplishing what’s on the practice script for the evening.

“Now, when we’re on the track, that’s kind of keeping people at a certain distance,” Foster said. “We can still practice and have an efficient practice and get some work done. So that was kind of one of the main reasons, also.”

Changes to the festivities this year include a one-hour preshow hosted by a pair of UCLA products. Former basketball player Matt Barnes and television host and journalist Cari Champion will record a live taping of the popular “All The Smoke” podcast starting at 6 p.m., with entry into the free event beginning 30 minutes prior.

Also part of the event will be comedian and actor Frankie Quinones, who will serve as the emcee, and a live performance by 19-year-old rapper 310babii. Both are Los Angeles natives.