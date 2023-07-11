Two-sport star Grant Gray chose to commit to UCLA because of the option to play both baseball and football. But there was a possibility that he would never make it to Westwood.

Any doubts were erased Tuesday, however, when Gray was not selected on the third and final day of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

A four-star wide receiver on the gridiron, Gray is the Bruins’ second-highest ranked signee in the 2023 class behind only five-star quarterback Dante Moore. Gray, who was most recently measured at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, is ranked 148th nationally in the class by Rivals.

UCLA will open fall camp in August and much of the chatter surrounding Gray and his attendance had hinged on a potential draft slot.

Prior to the draft, Gray was among the participants in the MLB draft combine in mid-June and jumped 30 spots to 99th among all draft-eligible prospects ranked by MLB.com and as high as No. 83 by ESPN.