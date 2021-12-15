UCLA Signs 11

LOS ANGELES -- Eleven standout high school seniors signed national letters-of-intent, grants-in-aid, and/or offers of admission to UCLA during the early signing period, Bruin head football coach Chip Kelly announced. Ten of the student-athletes hail from the state of California and one is from Utah.2

TOMARION HARDEN / RB / 6’2” / 210 LBS / INGLEWOOD HS (INGLEWOOD, CALIF.)

Three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals … No. 53 running back by 247Sports … top-60 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports (58) and ESPN (59) … No. 119 prospect in West region by ESPN … rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021 … named Ocean League Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 … Sentinels won Ocean League title and reached CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals in 2021.

JADYN MARSHALL / WR / 6’1” / 180 LBS / SAINT MARY’S (STOCKTON, CALIF.)

Four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals … ranked No. 167 overall by 247Sports … ranked No. 287 overall by ESPN … No. 29 wide receiver by 247Sports … No. 12 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports … No. 44 prospect in West region by ESPN … rushed 87 times for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021; also caught 29 balls for 563 yards and five touchdowns, recorded eight kickoff returns for 240 yards and one touchdown and returned 10 punts for 87 yards and one touchdown … Rams won TCAL title and reached Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship game in 2021 … named to the roster for 2022 Polynesian Bowl … also competed for basketball and track and field teams at St. Mary’s.

JUSTYN MARTIN / QB / 6’4” / 210 LBS / INGLEWOOD HS (INGLEWOOD, CALIF.)

Four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals … ranked No. 228 overall by Rivals … ranked No. 276 overall by ESPN … No. 13 pocket-passer quarterback by ESPN … No. 14 pro-style quarterback by Rivals … No. 17 quarterback by 247Sports … No. 13 prospect in the state of California by Rivals … No. 41 prospect in West region by ESPN … passed for more than 2,100 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2021 …. Sentinels won Ocean League title and reached CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals in 2021 … also competed for track and field team at Inglewood.

JACK PEDERSEN / TE / 6’4” / 235 LBS / VISTA MURRIETA (MURRIETA, CALIF.)

Four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN … three-star recruit according to Rivals … ranked No. 158 overall by ESPN … No. 2 tight end-Y by ESPN … No. 12 prospect in the state of California by ESPN … No. 19 prospect in West region by ESPN … posted 21 catches for 283 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 … Broncos reached CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinal round in 2021 … selected to compete in 2022 Under Armour All-America Game … named to the roster for 2022 Polynesian Bowl … also competed for baseball team at Vista Murrieta … father, Jon, played football at University of Nebraska.

BRADEN PEGAN / WR / 6’4” / 195 LBS / SAN JUAN HILLS (LADERA RANCH, CALIF.)

Three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals … No. 66 wide receiver by 247Sports … No. 42 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports … recorded 72 receptions for 971 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021 … also played defensive back for SJHHS, logging 15 total tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in 2021 … named to All-South Coast League First Team in 2021.

KAMARI RAMSEY / DB / 6’0” / 200 LBS / SIERRA CANYON (PALMDALE, CALIF.)

Four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals … ranked No. 163 overall by ESPN … ranked No. 177 overall by 247Sports … ranked No. 198 overall by Rivals … No. 10 safety by ESPN … top-20 prospect in the state of California for Rivals (12), ESPN (13), and 247Sports (14) … No. 20 prospect in West region by ESPN … tallied 58 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, one fumble forced, and two fumbles recovered in 2021 … Trailblazers won Gold Coast League championship and reached CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals … named to the roster for 2022 Polynesian Bowl.

CARSEN RYAN / TE / 6’4” / 235 LBS / AMERICAN FORK HS (OREM, UTAH)

Four-star recruit according to ESPN and Rivals … three-star recruit according to 247Sports … ranked No. 254 overall by ESPN … No. 3 tight end-Y by ESPN … top-10 prospect in the state of Utah by 247Sports (8), ESPN (2), and Rivals (3) … No. 33 prospect in West region by ESPN …caught 53 balls for 609 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 … Cavemen reached UHSAA 6A state quarterfinal round in 2020 … selected to 2020 Utah MaxPreps All-State First Team.

CLINT STEPHENS / DB / 6’1” / 190 LBS / INGLEWOOD HS (LONG BEACH, CALIF.)

Four-star recruit according to ESPN and Rivals … three-star recruit according to 247Sports … ranked No. 280 overall by ESPN … No. 21 athlete by Rivals … No. 41 wide receiver by ESPN … No. 20 prospect in the state of California by Rivals … No. 42 prospect in West region by ESPN … logged 50 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and six pass breakups in 2021 … Sentinels won Ocean League title and reached CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals in 2021 … chosen to West team for 2022 All-American Bowl.

CROIX STEWART / DB / 6’2” / 190 LBS / BENICIA HS (VALLEJO, CALIF.)

Three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals … No. 55 safety by 247Sports … No. 83 cornerback by ESPN … top-70 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports (62) and ESPN (64) … No. 127 prospect in West region by ESPN … recorded 67 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and one fumble forced in 2021 … Panthers shared Diablo Athletic League title and reached CIF North Coast Section Division 3 championship game in 2021.

JALEN WOODS / LB / 6’0” / 200 LBS / ST. JOHN BOSCO HS (COMPTON, CALIF.)

Three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals … No. 43 linebacker by 247Sports … top-50 outside linebacker by ESPN (41) and Rivals (43) … No. 34 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports and Rivals … No. 78 prospect in West region by ESPN … recorded 71 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2021 … named to All-Trinity League First Team in 2021 … Braves reached CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal in 2021.

SAM YOON / OL / 6’5” / 280 LBS / LOYOLA HS (PASADENA, CALIF.)

Four-star recruit according to ESPN … three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals … top-40 offensive tackle by ESPN (38) and 247Sports (40) … No. 30 prospect in the state of California by ESPN … No. 55 prospect in West region by ESPN … named to All-Angelus League First Team in 2021 … Cubs shared Angelus League title and reached CIF Division 3 quarterfinal round in 2021.