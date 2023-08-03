For months, the UCLA fanbase has been wondering whether Spanish center Aday Mara would make it to Westwood.

Well, the wait is over.

Mara, who asked out of his professional contract in late May, signed a grant-in-aid agreement with the Bruins, head coach Mick Cronin announced Thursday.

At 7-foot-3, Mara has been hailed as the next big talent to come out of Spain and follow in the footsteps of Pau and Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and a host of others who eventually found their way to the NBA.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Aday to UCLA,” Cronin said in a release. “Throughout this process with Aday, he and his family have stood firm on one thing – that they want a great education for Aday, and to see him grow as a young man at UCLA. He has tremendous size and skill and has developed a great understanding of the game of basketball. He’s a humble young man with great parents, and he’s blessed to stand at 7-foot-3 with such talent and a strong work ethic. Aday has great FIBA experience, having played within the Spanish basketball federation program while winning awards and championships at different levels. We can’t wait to have him here with us in Westwood.”

The 18-year-old has been considered a future first-round draft pick with lottery potential, and he showed why at the FIBA U18 European Championship in Serbia from July 22-30.

Mara, who scored in double figures in six of the seven games, averaged 14.0 points on 61.3% shooting to go with 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while showing off a high basketball IQ during the tournament. His 38-of-62 performance from the field ranked second among all players.

He also made 22 of 29 free throws.

Mara showcased a combination of nimble footwork and patience around the basket, picking his moments to attack the basket or find open teammates as part of a polished offensive arsenal.

Defensively, Mara averaged 2.7 blocks to finish second among all players. Spain limited opponents to 37.1% shooting — including 40.8% on 2-point field goal attempts.

The Spaniards finished second, falling to host Serbia 81-71 in Sunday’s gold-medal game.