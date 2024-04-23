UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia took his usual spot Tuesday, leading the linemen in individual drills as practice got underway.

It was his first practice back after missing the previous two while his name was briefly in the transfer portal last week. The program announced Toia's withdrawal from the portal less than 24 hours earlier.

In a bit of a "welcome back" moment during the first 11-on-11 period of the morning, Toia jumped offsides on the third snap and took the customary lap players who commit penalties have been subjected to this spring.

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was just glad to have his "massive man" in the middle back in the fold after exploring other options.

"I'm just excited big man is back," Foster said after practice. "We knew with our culture here, our beliefs, the way we coach, our development – we just felt that that really, at the end of the day, overcomes anything that's coming inside trying to take away our guys. We're just excited that he gave us that opportunity to come back and be part of the program, and he's a Bruin through and through."

As part of the graphic announcing Toia's return, the words "culture & development over everything" in white font was placed above a photo of a helmet-less Toia and just below the UCLA and Jordan-apparel Jumpman logos.

Foster said the words are a reflection of the program's "genuine" approach with players.

"I think that's why people are jumping in the boat," Foster said. "We're being genuine. You can see that what we're preaching is true, we're trying to be a family and it's a real thing. You can see the alumni that are coming back, we're getting the donors, we're getting fans -- it's just the atmosphere is something you want to be a part of. Hopefully we can just keep this going into this Saturday, and that will ride us all the way into the season."

Saturday, of course, is the program's spring showcase at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Foster said more than 20,000 free tickets have been claimed for the 2 p.m. event, which will be preceded by the UCLA men's soccer team's spring game against the Liga Premier under-23 Select Team at 11 a.m.

Gates will open at 10 a.m.