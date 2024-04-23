UCLA spring football: April 23 notebook
UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia took his usual spot Tuesday, leading the linemen in individual drills as practice got underway.
It was his first practice back after missing the previous two while his name was briefly in the transfer portal last week. The program announced Toia's withdrawal from the portal less than 24 hours earlier.
In a bit of a "welcome back" moment during the first 11-on-11 period of the morning, Toia jumped offsides on the third snap and took the customary lap players who commit penalties have been subjected to this spring.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was just glad to have his "massive man" in the middle back in the fold after exploring other options.
"I'm just excited big man is back," Foster said after practice. "We knew with our culture here, our beliefs, the way we coach, our development – we just felt that that really, at the end of the day, overcomes anything that's coming inside trying to take away our guys. We're just excited that he gave us that opportunity to come back and be part of the program, and he's a Bruin through and through."
As part of the graphic announcing Toia's return, the words "culture & development over everything" in white font was placed above a photo of a helmet-less Toia and just below the UCLA and Jordan-apparel Jumpman logos.
Foster said the words are a reflection of the program's "genuine" approach with players.
"I think that's why people are jumping in the boat," Foster said. "We're being genuine. You can see that what we're preaching is true, we're trying to be a family and it's a real thing. You can see the alumni that are coming back, we're getting the donors, we're getting fans -- it's just the atmosphere is something you want to be a part of. Hopefully we can just keep this going into this Saturday, and that will ride us all the way into the season."
Saturday, of course, is the program's spring showcase at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Foster said more than 20,000 free tickets have been claimed for the 2 p.m. event, which will be preceded by the UCLA men's soccer team's spring game against the Liga Premier under-23 Select Team at 11 a.m.
Gates will open at 10 a.m.
Foster continues transparency with injury update
Former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was notorious for simply deeming injured or slightly banged up players as "available" or "unavailable" prior to practices. If any specifics were asked, Kelly would more than often repeat himself and provide no further details.
Foster has been the complete opposite in his first spring in charge, most notably getting out in front with an opening statement and announcing a series of ACL injuries April 16 that occurred to tight end Hudson Habermehl, linebacker Donavyn Pellot and running back Troy Leigber during the close of the second full week of spring camp.
Foster was again forthcoming Tuesday, shedding light on what will keep defensive tackle Gary Smith III off to the side in strength and conditioning work for the entirety of spring camp.
"He has two shoes on, so that’s a positive," Foster started. "He’s not in a boot anymore."
When asked about the boot, it became clear to Foster that reporters were unaware of a previous boot.
"You guys don’t know what happened?" Foster asked. "Gary broke his ankle, so he’s recovering from that."
NCAA panel adopts new playing rules
The NCAA announced last Friday that the Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved optional coach-to-player, headset-to-helmet communication and a 2-minute warning for each half, among other changes.
The changes will go into effect for the 2024 season.
One player on each side of the ball will have the ability to communicate with a coach on the sideline. The players will be marked with a green dot on the back midline of their helmets.
The communication will shut off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
Foster said the Bruins will take advantage of the new rule and have the quarterback and a middle linebacker receive and relay the call.
UCLA started the process during last season's bowl preparations, Foster said, and this spring offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is using a walkie-talkie during practice.
“That's an awesome thing, it's exciting,” Foster said of the approval Tuesday. "It’s great for coach E.B. to be able to talk to the quarterbacks, tell them what to look for, what not to look for, 'hurry up, there’s pressure situation.' So it’s pretty cool."
Foster added that adjustment on the players' end is just getting comfortable with hearing directions as they're lined up.
"Coming from the offense we were in, it was all sign language," Foster said. "So just hearing words and spitting them out."
Teams also will now be allowed to use up to 18 active tablets for use on the sideline, in the coaches’ booth and locker room.
“Tablets cannot be connected to other devices to project larger additional images and cannot include analytics, data or data access capability or other communication access,” the release stated. “All team personnel will be allowed to view the tablets during the game.”
The technological changes come more than five months after former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions resigned amid an NCAA investigation into a sign-stealing operation.
Last October, Kelly said in-game headset communication with players was long overdue.
“I think we’re a little bit in the dark ages here in college football and if they went to headset communication then you wouldn’t have any of these issues,” Kelly said. “Hopefully, that’s in the future.”
As for the 2-minute warnings, it will not result in an additional TV timeout.
In addition, horse-collar tackles inside the tackle box will now result in a 15-yard penalty.
Media sessions
Watch the full post-practice interviews with Foster and cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield below:
Notes and observations
Bruins wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant was a full participant Tuesday and took part in 11-on-11 periods for the first time since being limited for more than a week as a precaution from "running hot" after the opening week of practices.
Most recently, Sturdivant had done minimal pass-catching and route-running drills before returning to the end zone closest to the weight room for strength and conditioning work for the past week.
