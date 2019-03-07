BruinBlitz.com

UCLA Spring Practice Notes - Session 2
We are two practices in for the spring of 2019. When compared to a year ago, training is much crisper and the pace is even faster.True freshman, Chase Griffin, is nursing a sore wrist that is preve...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news