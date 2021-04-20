UCLA Spring Primer - Defense
Like the offense, UCLA's defense brings back a wealth of experience on all three levels. With that being understood, there is a case that the hardest player for the Bruins to replace is defensive l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news