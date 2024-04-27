The last time the UCLA football team hosted a spring showcase during camp, it was an uninspiring, lifeless display on campus at Drake Stadium two years ago and the program decided against doing anything similar the following year.

Now, with a new marketing attack and first-year head coach DeShaun Foster breathing new life into the program since taking over in mid-February, the Bruins are looking to build off the previous week’s Friday Night Lights practice success with Saturday’s event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

As of Wednesday, more than 21,000 free tickets had been claimed for the 2 p.m. event, which will follow the UCLA men’s soccer team’s spring game against the Liga Premier under-23 Select Team at 11 a.m.

Gates will open at 10 a.m.

UCLA newcomers, both players and coaches alike, are looking forward to setting foot on the Rose Bowl field for the first time.

“This is my first time in California, for a long time,” Bruins quarterbacks coach Ted White said after practice Thursday. “My wife loves it. My daughter will be here for the spring game, and I’m looking forward for my first time to be able to go to the Rose Bowl.”

Notre Dame transfer safety Ramon Henderson, a projected starter and Bakersfield, Calif., native, said he’s only watched games at the Rose Bowl on TV.

“Just being on the field might be a little different,” Henderson said.

“It’s really just like a highlighted practice, but I'm excited just to see how the environment will be. Get a little preview of how the season will come about. Watching our guys do what we do on a day-to-day basis. Hopefully no one freezes up, gets stage shocked at all, but I think we have a pretty good team.”

The event, like last week’s Friday Night Lights, will be another big recruiting weekend headlined by the likes of top-50 2026 Orange (Calif.) Lutheran outside linebacker Talanoa Ili and some of the Bruins’ current 2025 and 2026 commits.

Here are three things to watch for: