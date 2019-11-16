News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 01:38:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Starts Fast Lands Win No. 3

Chris Smith has career high 16 points to lead the Bruins to victory.
Chris Smith has career high 16 points to lead the Bruins to victory. (UCLABruins.com Scott Chandler Photo)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The Bruins started the game with the same intensity and focused as when they closed out UCSB last Sunday. They started the game with a 19-5 run and never looked back beating UNLV, 71-54.UCLA (3-0) ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}