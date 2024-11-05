No. 22 UCLA stifles Rider, 85-50, in season opener

LOS ANGELES — Coming into the 2024-25 men's basketball season, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin vowed that opponents would have a tough time finding room to operate against his suffocating defense.

For at least the first half on opening night, the Bruins made good on that promise before Cronin called off the dogs against Rider's reserves in the second half.



Forward Tyler Bilodeau was one of four double-digit scorers, finishing with a game-high 18 points in his debut to lead 22nd-ranked UCLA to an 85-50 nonconference win Monday night over Rider at Pauley Pavilion in the first-ever contest between the programs.

The Bruins, who shot 56.3% (18 of 32) from the field in the second half, also got 14 points from point guard Dylan Andrews and 12 apiece from Kobe Johnson and reserve Sebastian Mack.

UCLA (1-0) forced 16 of their 18 points off turnovers in the opening half to build an 18-point lead.

Rider (0-1), which was picked to finish seventh in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, got a team-high 15 points from guard T.J. Weeks Jr. and 14 off the bench from Alaaeddine Boutayeb.

The Broncs crashed the offensive glass, pulling down 18 and converting them into 13 second-chance points. They were limited to 31.7% (20 of 63) shooting, including 5 of 20 on 3-point attempts.

The Bruins will return to action Friday in a neutral-site contest against New Mexico at 8 p.m. The game will be played at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev.