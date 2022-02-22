UCLA Takes Down ASU, 66-52
The No. 12 ranked UCLA Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) were able to exact revenge for their triple-overtime loss earlier in the month at the hands of ASU (10-16, 6-10) by playing outstanding defense def...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news