UCLA TE Hudson Habermehl projected for fall camp return

“It’s been a long uphill battle these last 365 days, but it will all pay off this upcoming season,” Habermehl wrote in his post. “Can’t wait to get back out there on the field with my guys. Thankful for all of the love and support from everyone!”

A year later, Habermehl shared on social media Sunday the video footage of the particular play in practice that led to a pair of surgeries and put him on the road to a rigorous rehabilitation. ACL injuries can take up to 9 months to a full year for complete recovery.

A visibly shaken Foster even needed a moment to compose himself before addressing the media that afternoon.

One year ago to the day Sunday, the UCLA tight end crumpled to the ground and let out a screeching yelp that reverberated around the Wasserman Football Center practice facility. It was the first week of 2024 spring camp, the first with head coach DeShaun Foster in charge, and the Bruins learned the crushing news that Habermehl tore the ACL in his left knee that would cause him to miss the entire season.

The week for Hudson Habermehl started off with a reminder of one of the worst moments of his collegiate career.

Just four days ago, he served as a stationary pass-catching target for Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar and the rest of the quarterbacks during an individual period.

During limited observation periods open to the media, Habermehl — wearing a compression sleeve that covers the entirety of his left leg — is often seen doing strength and conditioning exercises with a resistance band alongside any other inactive players returning from injury.

Habermehl walks around Spaulding Field with a practice script in his possession, offering guidance to a group that includes freshmen early-enrollees Noah Flores and Dylan Sims.

The student has become a second teacher for the tight ends, with Neuheisel joking he’s taken the role of Coach Habermehl until he’s cleared to make a full return.

Neuheisel added that Habermehl then started spending more time around him to stay connected, particularly as the team learns a new offense brought in by new coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri. Film study sessions together are a regular occurrence.

“When you’ve been out that long and you want it so bad, it’s hard to feel like you’re away from the team,” Neuheisel said.

UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel acknowledged that Habermehl, who is entering his seventh year with the program, has dealt with his share of “hard” moments along the way.

There was also the emotional and mental side to navigate early, too.

When Bruin Blitz spotted him around the facility July 16 of last summer for the EA Sports “College Football 25” video game launch party and NIL fundraising event, Habermehl was only a day removed from getting off crutches.

“(Moliki Matavao) was my roommate last year. I remember numerous times we picked him up or took him, or even Michael Churich last year,” Pedersen said. “In those early stages it’s tough to move around, and he’s trying to do whatever he can to get back as fast…and never being afraid to give a shout to any of us because, I mean, we’ll be the first ones there to help him out. He’s a great teammate, but even better friend.”

That included physical therapy sessions, and Habermehl’s teammates in the tight end room helped out to make sure he always had a car ride to get where he needed to be, Pedersen said.

Teammate and fellow tight end Jack Pedersen recalled after Monday’s practice, the Bruins’ seventh of spring camp, that the early stages of Habermehl’s recovery had moments where it was tough just to physically move and get around places.

And Habermehl got plenty of support along the way.

At the end of the first week of camp, Foster said he was encouraged by Habermehl’s recovery.

“We want to get Hudson to the season. So, it’s just baby steps right now,” Foster said after the third practice.

Neuheisel said other things Habermehl has been cleared to do of late includes walkthroughs and “teach periods.” Little by little, strides are being made as he seeks to get back to his old self on the field.

“He’s feeling great and running faster. I think he hit, like, 18 miles an hour or something like that the other day,” Neuheisel said.

At some point in fall camp, which is typically a late July or early August start, Habermehl will be back in uniform and in a helmet taking part in team drills.

Neuheisel said the program will “take it by ear” as to whether it will be the first official practice of fall, but more importantly he’s on track to be available when the season opens Aug. 30 against Utah at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

“So he’ll be ready to go for fall camp, and I know he’s fired up for it,” Neuheisel said.

“We need him for the first Saturday when we get to August or September…but he’ll be ready for that.”

Habermehl’s absence in on-field work has left open the opportunity for more repetitions for Pedersen, Flores, Sims and the rest of the group. Among them is also former defensive end turned fullback turned tight end Peter Bario, whose limited experience through his first two years has been on special teams.

It’s a group that also looks to replace the production of Matavao, last season’s starter who is now preparing for the NFL draft.

Pedersen said there’s “a great level of competition” for reps and a possible early starting role, depending on Habermehl’s status when the season nears and how gradually he is eased back into game action. Habermehl’s last appearance included catching a touchdown in the LA Bowl victory over Boise State in December 2023 to close the season.

Pedersen’s own self-assessment is an improvement in route-running and leadership.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder appeared in all 12 games — including the first four starts of his collegiate career — and collected 12 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt sophomore.

Neuheisel highlighted Pedersen’s work at the top of his routes, in addition to growth as a blocker.

“Night and day,” Neuheisel said of Pedersen. “The twitch at the top of the route, the ability to create separation, the ability to do it with speed, the ability to be able to do it with body control, be able to make catches. He had the catch the other day on a Saturday where he’s going over the top of some guy and taking it off his head. Like, that’s a helluva catch.”

Pedersen said the freshmen have been particularly quick to learn the offense and, as a result, made a big impression on everyone from Foster to Neuheisel to the other tight ends.

“Very smart kids, getting knowledge and being able to just come out here and play,” Pedersen said. “I’d say they’re your typical tight end, right? They’re gonna be able to block, they’re gonna be able to pass-catch and they’re gonna be able to stretch the field vertically and have that elusiveness that you need at the position to make impactful plays. … I think they’re both going to be great players for us.”

Earlier in camp, Foster was impressed by Flores’ ability to adapt after being the only one to arrive just days before camp for the spring quarter. Everyone else was enrolled for the winter and had the full benefit of the offseason strength and conditioning program.

“He’s just doing a good job of maintaining his body weight,” Foster said of Flores, who was last listed at 240 pounds coming out of high school.

UCLA has yet to release a roster with updated measurements.

Neuheisel added that Flores and Sims have flashed to the point “you don’t look at them like freshmen now.” He expects both to continue on the trajectory as available immediate contributors.

It all goes back to the recruiting promises made to both out-of-state players. Flores is from Washington, Sims is from Arizona, and both were rated three-star recruits by Rivals.

“I would say this: Anybody we take who’s a freshman, or anything like that, the one promise we’re gonna make to ’em is they get an opportunity,” Neuheisel said. “Knowing that, they came in [and] what I love is that they put the work in. All you can ask for in life is an opportunity, and I think they’ve made the most of theirs. So the more they go in, the more opportunities they’ll get, and I’m really excited about ’em. They’re just kind of proving that they’ll be ready to go for the season. When we need them and their name is called, they’ll be ready to go.”

Now, it just remains to be seen how heavily involved the tight ends will be in Sunseri’s scheme.

At one point, Neuheisel made a lighthearted plea via the media for Sunseri to lean heavily on targets to the tight ends.

“Hopefully a lot,” Neuheisel said. “So if coach Sunseri reads this, as many times as we can get the ball to tight ends, the better.”