UCLA, in the midst of a three-game stretch against Associated Press Top 25 opponents, practiced Tuesday for the second time in less than 18 hours as it prepares for this weekend’s contest against No. 8-ranked Oregon.

The Bruins, who typically practice in the mornings, pushed the first two start times back to open the week. Tuesday’s change was a decision the players learned about Monday, moving the 9:15 a.m. session back to the afternoon at 12:25 p.m.

UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano said after Tuesday’s practice that it’s the first significant change to the schedule he’s experienced in his six years.

“It’s new, you know, but we’re just out here competing, having fun, getting one percent better every day — regardless of what the schedule is,” Medrano said.

“Yeah, keeps us on our toes, don’t get in kind of a routine of just waking up every morning, ‘I’ve got practice at this time, then I got a meeting at this time.’ We got meetings in the morning and we just got practice at night, or today we’ve got practice midday at 12. … We came out here and had a really good practice — offense, defense, great energy. So, today’s practice went really well.”