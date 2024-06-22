Drew Tuazama, a graduate transfer defensive lineman who spent last season at South Carolina, is expected to transfer to UCLA.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder, who shared a post Saturday on Instagram announcing the move, flew into Los Angeles earlier in the day.

Incoming freshmen and transfers arrived and moved in throughout the day. The UCLA program has yet to announce the addition.

Touzama, who played on the edge and interior, appeared in five of the first six games before failing to make another appearance the rest of the 2023 season.

Touzama started his career at Syracuse, where he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons before transferring to East Mississippi Community College.

Touzama returned to the Division I level at Alabama-Birmingham in 2022 and had the best season of his career. The Raleigh, N.C., native recorded 33 tackles and a team-high five sacks en route to earning honorable mention all-Conference USA honors.

This offseason, the Bruins have been looking for depth on the edge. Florida A&M transfer Cherif Seye decided to transfer in May, while Johns Hopkins lineman Luke Schuermann arrived Saturday (see below: top photo on the right).

UCLA lost the bulk of production, led by first-round NFL draft pick Laiatu Latu, that accounted for 33 of 43 sacks and 74 of 105 tackles for a loss last season.