UCLA To Face UNC In the CBS Sports Classic

Bruins scheduled to take on the Tar Heels on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

The UCLA men’s basketball team will take on North Carolina, and Ohio State will face Kentucky in the eighth annual CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18. The location for this event has not been finalized.

UCLA’s showdown against the Tar Heels will begin at 12 p.m. (PT), nationally televised on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ Premium. The matchup between Ohio State and Kentucky will be the second game of that day’s doubleheader.

This set of matchups – UCLA versus North Carolina and Ohio State against Kentucky – was last featured in the 2019 edition of the doubleheader. UCLA dropped a 74-64 decision to the Tar Heels, and Ohio State edged Kentucky, 71-65, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Last season’s CBS Sports Classic took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Fans interested in attending can also register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket availability by visitingwww.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Fans who register for ticket alerts will be eligible for exclusive presale access. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The CBS Sports Classic annually brings together four of the nation’s most successful college basketball programs. This quartet has secured a combined 26 national championships, with UCLA having won a nation-leading 11 NCAA Titles. All four programs rank among the top six, all-time, in appearances at the NCAA Final Four (65 total appearances).

For additional information about this event, please visit www.cbssportsclassic.com.



