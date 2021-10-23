UCLA To Host No. 10 Oregon
When the game kickoffs between UCLA (5-2, 2-1 Pac-12) and Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12), for the Bruins, it will be their biggest game in a very long time. A win by UCLA sets up the pieces in place for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news