UCLA (15-13, 8-7 Pac 12) will be their last home game of the 2018-19 season when they host arch-rival USC (15-13, 8-7 Pac 12) with a scheduled tipoff time of 6:05 PM PST.

The Bruins are arguably playing their best basketball of the season, winning three out of their last four games, but truth be told even during this winning streak, UCLA has played an inconsistent half with a brilliant half. Still, you take a win any way you can get one, especially this topsy-turvy season.



The last time UCLA and USC played in January at the Galen Center; the game was close during the first half with the Bruins only down by three at the half, 36-33.



The Bruins ended up tying the game early in the second half 36-36, but the Trojans went on a roll and outscored the Bruins 28-7 and it was worse than the final score of 80-67 would indicate. The Trojans emptied their bench in the second stanza, or the score would have been even more damaging.



In that game in January, UCLA had 20 turnovers and only 13 assists while USC had 26 assists. The Bruins shot 40.8 percent from the floor, 22.7 percent from the three and a miserable 33.3 percent from the foul line.



USC’s stars played well senior forward Bennie Boatwright (6-10, 235), Nick Rakocevic (6-10, 235), and junior guard Jonah Mathews, had great games. Boatwright and Rakocevic, both scored 21 points, while Mathews chipped in 16.



The Bruins hope to play the way they did in the second half against Oregon when they scored 62 points and Pauley Pavilion rocking.



Jaylen Hands caught fire and scored a game-high 27 points, all in the second stanza to go with his game-high nine assists. Kris Wilkes and Jules Bernard scored 20 points apiece to help the Bruins in their comeback victory against the Ducks.



During the Duck game, the Pauley Pavilion crowd was electric, and you could see that the energy that the fans were bringing were inspiring the UCLA basketball team.



The Bruins are asking everyone that comes to the game wear blue because it is going to be a blue out.



The game will be televised on ESPN with Dave Pasch handling the play-by-play, and all-time UCLA great Bill Walton analyzing the action.



UCLA Sports Network will broadcast the locally on the Bruin flagship station AM 570 with Josh Lewin doing the play-by-play, and another all-time great Tracy Murray analyst role.

