News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 11:24:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA To Host Utah

A strong inside presence by Jalen Hill will help the Bruin cause.
A strong inside presence by Jalen Hill will help the Bruin cause. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (11-10, 4-4 Pac-12) has won three out of their last four games and are playing their best basketball of the year. During the three victories, the Bruins have played tenacious defense that has ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}