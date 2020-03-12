UCLA To Play Cal In Quarter-Final
It will be odd indeed when the No. 2 seed UCLA (19-12, 12-6 Pac-12) will take on No. 10 seed Cal (14-18, 7-11 Pac-12) not just because the Bears upset No. 7 seed Stanford, but the Bruins will be pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news