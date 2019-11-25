UCLA To Take On BYU In Maui
BYU (3-2) should pose a great test for UCLA (4-1) in the opening round of the first round of the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Both schools are coming off losses, and if the series history is an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news