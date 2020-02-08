News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 12:12:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA To Take On Rival Arizona

Bruins will need a strong performance out junior guard Chris Smith against Arizona.
Bruins will need a strong performance out junior guard Chris Smith against Arizona. (UCLABruins.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (12-11, 5-5 Pac-12 knew going in that the trip to the desert was going to be a tough one. Making things more robust is UCLA's leading rebounder (7.1 rpg), and second-leading scorer (9.9 ppg), ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}