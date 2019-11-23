News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 11:08:07 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA Travels Across Town Where USC Waits

A repeat performance of Joshua Kelley's record setting game will help the Bruin cause.
A repeat performance of Joshua Kelley's record setting game will help the Bruin cause. (BruinBlitz.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

We are about to embark on another game in the classic rivalry that is known as UCLA (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) vs. USC (7-4, 6-2 Pac-12). When the two crosstown rivals kickoff at 12:30 PM PST, it will begin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}