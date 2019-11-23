UCLA Travels Across Town Where USC Waits
We are about to embark on another game in the classic rivalry that is known as UCLA (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) vs. USC (7-4, 6-2 Pac-12). When the two crosstown rivals kickoff at 12:30 PM PST, it will begin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news