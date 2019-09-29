UCLA Trips In Tucson
UCLA (1-4, 1-1 Pac-12) had more than their fair share chances to win this football game but ended up dropping their fourth game of the season to Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) in a defensive struggle 20...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news