Published Nov 26, 2024
UCLA turns attention to sending out seniors on ‘good note’
Tracy McDannald
Staff Writer
Resiliency has been among the characteristics players and coaches on the UCLA football team have trumpeted after starting the season 1-5 and making a last push for bowl eligibility.

Those hopes, though, were dashed in last Saturday’s 19-13 loss to crosstown rival USC. So now, in a week that includes the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bruins will attempt to look inward for personal pride and send their seniors out with one final victory Saturday in the regular-season finale against Fresno State.

Among the things UCLA will have to fight against is any signs of an emotional letdown.

So far, so good.

