UCLA turns attention to sending out seniors on ‘good note’

Resiliency has been among the characteristics players and coaches on the UCLA football team have trumpeted after starting the season 1-5 and making a last push for bowl eligibility.

Those hopes, though, were dashed in last Saturday’s 19-13 loss to crosstown rival USC. So now, in a week that includes the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bruins will attempt to look inward for personal pride and send their seniors out with one final victory Saturday in the regular-season finale against Fresno State.

Among the things UCLA will have to fight against is any signs of an emotional letdown.

So far, so good.