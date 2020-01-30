News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 11:25:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UCLA Welcomes Colorado

UCLA needs a strong performance by Chris Smith against CU.
UCLA needs a strong performance by Chris Smith against CU. (UCLABruins.com Scott Chandler photo)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA (10-10, 3-4 Pac-12) will face its second straight nationally-ranked when No. 20 Colorado (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12) comes to legendary Pauley Pavilion.The Bruins leads the series between the two Pac-1...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}