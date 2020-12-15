UCLA Welcomes LBSU To Pauley
It is back to legendary Pauley Pavilion for UCLA (5-1), where the Bruins will host Long Beach State (1-2).The two teams were scheduled to play in UCLA’s opener on November 30th, but the game was ju...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news