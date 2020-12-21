BruinBlitz - UCLA Welcomes Mac Etienne

Mac Etienne, from Middletown, N.Y., is enrolled with the Bruins in UCLA’s 2021 winter quarter

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball program has added frontcourt standout, Mac Etienne, to the program beginning in the 2021 winter quarter, as announced on Monday by Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach.

Etienne, a 6-foot-10 center from Middletown, N.Y., has signed his grant-in-aid and is enrolled in UCLA’s 2021 winter quarter. After starring at Suffield Academy (Suffield, Conn.) the past two years, he intends to redshirt the 2020-21 season. Etienne joins UCLA signees Will McClendon (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Peyton Watson (Long Beach, Calif.) in the Bruins’ freshman class in 2021-22.

“We’re very excited to add Mac Etienne to our program,” Cronin said. “He’s a high-character young man who has tremendous potential, and he’s certainly going to be a big part of our team next season. He can be an impact player for us in the frontcourt, and he has really improved his game over the last year. With Mac, you’re talking about a skilled post player with very good mobility and great size, standing at 6-foot-10.”