The wild ride is over, and the coaching search committee has chosen Mick Cronin. He fits the description that the committee was looking for — a tough, defensive-minded coach who will run a tight and disciplined ship.

Cronin’s former employer, Cincinnati is an Under Amour school as is UCLA so the Bruins can pay more. He doesn’t have any west coast ties, but UCLA, much to the disappointment of many foes, still has the lure with recruits and there is support from the committee and others for Tyus Edney to have a role with the program.



While some UCLA fans may be less than thrilled by the Cronin hire he will bring a toughness that has been sorely lacking in the program for some time. He is the kind of coach that brings out the best in his players.



It is going to be very interesting to see how he does with the kind of talent that UCLA can draw. One thing for sure the Bruins will play whistle to whistle and play hard on both ends of the floor.



UCLA fans know up close how tough Cronin’s teams are. In December of 2018, the Bearcats put the clamps on the Bruins and beat them thoroughly 93-64. It wasn’t much better in 2017 when Cronin’s Cincy team throttled the Bruins 77-63 in Pauley Pavilion.



Many UCLA fans are taking a wait and see stance with this hire, but many others are cautiously optimistic.



In UCLA’s press release, Mick Cronin said the following:



"I am incredibly humbled and honored to become the head coach at UCLA. I’m especially grateful to Chancellor Block and to Dan Guerrero for this opportunity to join the Bruin Family. UCLA is a very special place with a strong tradition of excellence. To be able to join such a world-class institution is truly a privilege, and I can’t wait to get started in Westwood.”



UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero on Cronin:



"Mick Cronin is a fierce competitor, and I’m excited to welcome him to Westwood. Mick has built a fantastic program at Cincinnati, backed by integrity and discipline, and he has instilled an undeniable toughness in his student-athletes. I am confident he will build this program the right way and lead UCLA basketball back to national prominence.”



Throughout the coaching search, Cronin was always mentioned as a candidate, but others were offered, but the details couldn't be worked out. Cronin stayed the course proving that he genuinely wanted the job. The job is his now, and a UCLA fan base hopes that he can return the program where they think it belongs, among college basketball elites.



Cronin’s contract is for six years at 24 million. Cronin led Cincinnati to nine straight NCAA Tournaments but he only made it to the round of Sweet 16 in 2012. His career record with the Bearcats was 296-146.

