BruinBlitz - UCLA Will Not Accept Bowl Bid

Today, Los Angeles – UCLA Athletics announced that this Saturday’s matchup against Stanford would be the football program’s final game of the season.

The decision to decline a potential bowl invitation, if eligible, was led by the football student-athletes and fully supported by Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond, Head Football Coach Chip Kelly, and UCLA Athletics administration.

"I’m so proud of our student-athletes for how they’ve conducted themselves this season in order to be able to play the game they love. It’s a tremendous credit to them that we have played every weekend so far,” said Jarmond. “It’s also a credit to the many people who have worked behind the scenes to make a season possible. I’d like to thank Chancellor Block and campus leadership for their support as we navigated this 2020 season.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have been our North Star throughout the pandemic, but the student-athlete experience is also always at the forefront of my mind. These young men have already sacrificed so much for each other; now is the time for them to shift their focus, be with their families, and take a well-deserved break.”

UCLA is one of only two football teams in the Pac-12 Conference that has played all six weekends of the season so far. The program has had only five total COVID-19 cases following the initial round of intake testing upon returning to campus in late June.

“We are a player-led team, and we listened to our players when it came to making this decision,” said Kelly. “Our guys have given everything they’ve had to this season, and I’ve been so impressed by the maturity and selflessness they’ve shown.

"I want to thank our Return to Training Committee and Athletics administration for all of their efforts on our behalf. Our job was to create a safe environment, and our players sacrificed all season long to adhere to that environment. It’s a testament to them – and their families – that we’ve played a full schedule this year. We are all looking forward to competing together one more time against Stanford on Saturday.”

The Bruins take a 3-3 record into their season finale against Stanford this Saturday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. PT at the Rose Bowl Stadium. They have outscored opponents by a 201-167 margin, the third-highest in the Pac-12. UCLA rates at or near the top of the conference in rushing offense (220.5 yards per game, second), total offense (450 yards per game, second), interceptions (six, second), sacks by (21, first), and first downs (145, first).