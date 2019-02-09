UCLA Will Try And Get Back Into the Winning Column Against Utah
The Utah Utes (12-10, 6-4) are coming into Pauley Pavilion riding high on a three-game winning streak all on the road. UCLA (12-11, 5-5 Pac 12) is currently in the dumps of a two-game losing streak...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news