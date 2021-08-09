UCLA Wins 16 Medals For USA

UCLA Bruins won a total of 16 medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo - seven gold, seven silver, and two bronze. Of the 50 Bruins representing their respective countries at the Games, 15 athletes won medals, and an additional five Bruins were coaches of medal-winning teams. UCLA's all-time medal count now stands at 270 medals - 136 gold, 71 silver, and 63 bronze.

Recent graduate Jessie Fleming (UCLA ’21) won UCLA’s first gold medal after leading Canada to its first-ever Olympic championship in women’s soccer. Fleming scored the winning goal against the USA in the semifinal and the equalizer against Sweden in the gold medal match, along with converting a penalty kick in the gold medal game shootout. Fleming is already a two-time Olympic medalist, having won bronze in 2016. U.S. players Abby Dahlkemper (’14) and Sam Mewis (’14) captured bronze.

USA Women’s Water Polo, guided by head coach Adam Krikorian (’97), won its third-straight gold medal, beating Spain in the final, 14-5. UCLA senior Maddie Musselman and 2017 graduate Rachel Fattal captured their second career gold medals, while Alys Williams (’17) earned her first. Musselman, the tournament MVP, tied with Maggie Steffens for the team lead in scoring with 18 goals in the tournament, which ranked tied for second among all scorers.

A pair of former UCLA men’s basketball players led Team USA to its fourth consecutive gold medal after an 87-82 win over France in the final. Jrue Holiday and Zach LaVine became the 11th and 12th UCLA men’s basketball alumni to win Olympic gold. Holiday’s gold medal came on the heels of winning the NBA title in July with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also winning gold was former track & field athlete Rai Benjamin, who competed at UCLA from 2016-17. Benjamin was a dual medal-winner, anchoring the gold-medal winning USA team in the 4x400m relay and setting an American record in the 400m to win silver.

Four Bruins - Ally Carda (’15), Rachel Garcia (’21), Bubba Nickles (’20), and Delaney Spaulding (’17) - led USA Softball to a silver medal in the sport’s return to the Olympics after a 12-year absence. The U.S. went 5-0 in pool play before falling to host Japan in the gold medal game. Spaulding started all six games at shortstop, while Carda played in three games, including one start on the mound. Nickles and Garcia each had two appearances.

Eric Filia (’16), who helped UCLA win the 2013 College World Series, played a key role for USA Baseball as it won silver. Filia started all six games in right field and batted .263 with a .391 on-base percentage. He led Team USA in hit-by-pitches (three) and stolen bases (two).

Incoming freshman gymnast Jordan Chiles helped the USA win silver in the team competition, stepping in unexpectedly on uneven bars and balance beam in the team final after teammate Simone Biles withdrew from the competition after the first rotation due to a medical issue. Chiles hit both of those routines, scoring 14.166 on bars and 13.433 on beam. She also recorded a team-best score of 14.166 on vault.

UCLA alumni were also successful on the coaching front. Former UCLA water polo player and coach Krikorian became a three-time Olympic-winning head coach. UCLA volleyball legend Karch Kiraly (’83), who himself won three Olympic gold medals (two in indoor volleyball, one in beach volleyball), led the USA Women's Volleyball team to its first-ever Olympic gold medal. Kiraly was an assistant coach when the U.S. won silver in 2012 and head coach for their bronze-medal effort in 2016. Former UCLA Softball head coach Sue Enquist (’80) also served on the coaching staff of the USA Women’s Volleyball team. Another UCLA Softball legend, 2004 Olympic gold medalist Tairia Flowers (’05), was an assistant coach for USA Softball, which captured silver. Jerry Weinstein (’65), who played for the UCLA Baseball team in 1965, helped lead USA Baseball to a silver medal as an assistant coach.

Overall, 410 Bruins have combined to make 611 Olympic teams since the 1928 Games. UCLA, which was founded in 1919, has had at least one competitor in every Olympics since 1928, and Bruins have won a gold medal in every Olympics in which the U.S. has participated since 1932.

With 16 medals won by Bruin athletes, UCLA ranked fourth among all universities. It is the most medals won by UCLA in a single Olympic Games since 2004 (18). Within Team USA, UCLA was tied for second with Florida in overall medals with 15.

Final 2020 Olympic Games Medal Count

Gold - 7 (Rai Benjamin, Track & Field 4x400m Relay; Rachel Fattal, W. Water Polo; Jessie Fleming, W. Soccer; Jrue Holiday, M. Basketball; Zach LaVine, M. Basketball; Maddie Musselman, W. Water Polo; Alys Williams, W. Water Polo)

Silver - 7 (Rai Benjamin, Track & Field 400m; Ally Carda, Softball; Jordan Chiles, W. Gymnastics; Eric Filia, Baseball; Rachel Garcia, Softball; Bubba Nickles, Softball; Delaney Spaulding, Softball)

Bronze - 2 (Abby Dahlkemper, W. Soccer; Sam Mewis, W. Soccer)

Note: Karch Kiraly and Adam Krikorian served as head coaches for medal-winning teams. Kiraly coached the U.S. women's volleyball team to its first-ever gold medal. Krikorian was the head coach of the gold medal-winning U.S. women's water polo team, which won its third-straight gold. Tairia Flowers (Softball), Sue Enquist (W. Volleyball), and Jerry Weinstein (Baseball) were also on their medal-winning coaching staffs. Coaches are not technically awarded medals at the Olympic Games.



