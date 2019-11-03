UCLA Wins Third Straight
UCLA (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) by beating Colorado (3-6, 1-5) handily 31-14 had won three straight games for the first time since 2015 when the Bruins opened the season 4-0.The Bruins are playing, for the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news