UCLA women earn first-ever No. 1 overall seed in NCAA tournament

It was mostly a forgone conclusion coming into Sunday, but there was still a matter of history to celebrate.

UCLA was the first name called, earning the program’s first-ever top overall seed when the NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket was unveiled.

The Bruins (30-2) unofficially locked up the achievement after rallying to beat crosstown rival USC for the Big Ten tournament championship last Sunday. It was their first win over the Trojans this season after getting swept in the regular season — the only blemishes on the record.

UCLA, slotted to the Spokane Regional, will play the No. 16 seed winner of the First Four contest between UC San Diego (20-15) and Southern University (20-14).

The Bruins will host the first round Friday at Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

The winner will play either eighth-seeded Richmond (27-6) or ninth-seeded Georgia Tech (22-10) in Sunday’s second round, which will also be played at Pauley Pavilion.

“Bottom line is: your work will speak for itself and just focus on what you’re earning and being present that day,” UCLA head coach Cori Close told reporters.

“I just think that’s what led us to getting the seed that we have, is our focus on our process, and so really proud of the opportunity. That being said, it is just that — it’s an opportunity. It gives us a great chance to have great matchups and to have great success — if we walk through that door of opportunity.”