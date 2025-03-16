UCLA women earn first-ever No. 1 overall seed in NCAA tournament

It was mostly a forgone conclusion coming into Sunday, but there was still a matter of history to celebrate.
UCLA was the first name called, earning the program’s first-ever top overall seed when the NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket was unveiled.
The Bruins (30-2) unofficially locked up the achievement after rallying to beat crosstown rival USC for the Big Ten tournament championship last Sunday. It was their first win over the Trojans this season after getting swept in the regular season — the only blemishes on the record.
UCLA, slotted to the Spokane Regional, will play the No. 16 seed winner of the First Four contest between UC San Diego (20-15) and Southern University (20-14).
The Bruins will host the first round Friday at Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
The winner will play either eighth-seeded Richmond (27-6) or ninth-seeded Georgia Tech (22-10) in Sunday’s second round, which will also be played at Pauley Pavilion.
“Bottom line is: your work will speak for itself and just focus on what you’re earning and being present that day,” UCLA head coach Cori Close told reporters.
“I just think that’s what led us to getting the seed that we have, is our focus on our process, and so really proud of the opportunity. That being said, it is just that — it’s an opportunity. It gives us a great chance to have great matchups and to have great success — if we walk through that door of opportunity.”
Close, a semifinalist for the Naismith national coach of the year award, guided the program to the nation’s No. 1 ranking for 12 consecutive weeks. After stumbling against USC, the Bruins eventually reclaimed the top spot in the most recent poll after the Big Ten tournament.
The Bruins first took hold of the No. 1 ranking after dethroning top-ranked and defending national champion South Carolina 77-62 at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 24. It was the program’s first-ever top ranking and part of a 23-game win streak — including 22 by double digits.
UCLA was led by Big Ten defensive player of the year Lauren Betts, who is a Naismith semifinalist for national player of the year. The 6-foot-7 junior center is averaging 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds to go with 2.9 blocks over 28 games.
Betts, who enters the tournament ranked fifth nationally in blocks and tied for 25th in points per game, said the top seed in the tournament serves as “extra motivation for our entire team.”
“Obviously, now we have a picture of what our schedule is going to look like,” Betts said.
Five Bruins earned all-Big Ten honors including first-team selections Betts and guard Kiki Rice, honorable mention selections Gabriela Jaquez and Londynn Jones and sixth player of the year Janiah Barker.
Betts was a unanimous all-conference choice and landed on the all-defensive team.
“A No. 1 overall seed doesn’t get us to the Final Four, it doesn’t get us to a national championship game, so we’ve got to go out there and earn it. But it definitely positions us well so we’re glad that we’ve earned that,” Rice said.
South Carolina (Region 2, Birmingham), Texas (Region 3, Birmingham) and USC (Region 4, Spokane) claimed the other three No. 1 seeds in the tournament.
Video courtesy of UCLA Athletics.