UCLA WR commit Jonah Smith firm in pledge as crosstown rival pursues flip

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — UCLA commit Jonah Smith had plenty to deal with over the past year, from a broken tibia that wiped out most of his junior season to a coaching change at his future college destination.

The 2026 Ranch Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star wide receiver worked his way back from injury to play in the Nov. 1 regular-season season finale. He collected five catches for 51 yards in the victory over Anaheim-Servite.

While it was a start in his comeback, Smith said it wasn’t enough time to gain the full confidence that made him feel completely like himself. Much of the recovery process tested his pain tolerance.