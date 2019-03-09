Utes Make Easy Work Of the Bruins
UCLA (16-15, 9-9 Pac 12) ended their regular season on a two-game losing streak after winning four out of five, losing to Utah (17-13, 11-7 Pac 12) in a game that wasn’t as close as the 92-81 score...
