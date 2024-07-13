WATCH: 2025 ATH McKay Madsen still weighing offers from leaders BYU, UCLA
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- McKay Madsen has two clear frontrunners but has not determined a leader in his recruitment.
The 2025 three-star athlete from Clovis (Calif.) North has Brigham Young and UCLA atop his list, with the likes of Arizona, Oregon and Washington on the outside looking in.
“The (UCLA) coaches are so great, we’re keeping in close contact just communicating back and forth,” Madsen told Bruin Blitz between games Saturday at the Battle at the Beach 7-on-7 passing tournament hosted by Edison High School. “They know my stance with them. They just are continually reaching out, showing love like they do.
“It’s one of my top schools. I’d say top two right now, and I don’t have a top one or two. It’s kind of interchangeable as of now with the offers that I hold.”
