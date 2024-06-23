WATCH: 2025 four-star QB Madden Iamaleava reflects on UCLA commitment
Downey (Calif.) Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava had a chance to play in front of his future coaches at UCLA’s practice facility Sunday.
The 2025 commit and Rivals100 recruit guided his Warren High School team in a 7-on-7 tournament that featured 15 other schools from around the area.
After competing at the event, Iamaleava spoke with Bruin Blitz to reflect on his decision to commit to the Bruins.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news