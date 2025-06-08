WATCH: 2026 DB Justin Lewis flips commitment from North Carolina to UCLA

The 7-on-7 tournament at UCLA produced some instant good news for the Bruins on Sunday.

Justin Lewis, a 2026 three-star cornerback competing for Rancho Cucamonga, immediately flipped his commitment from North Carolina to UCLA after picking up an offer from secondary coach Demetrice Martin.

Lewis became the 10th member of the Bruins’ growing class and the second commitment in as many days.

Bruin Blitz caught up with Lewis just minutes after making the decision, which includes scheduling an official visit next weekend.