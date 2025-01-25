WATCH: 2026 Georgia-based OT Dylan Biehl after UCLA junior day visit

UCLA had an eventful junior day Saturday at the Wasserman Football Center.

Afterward, 2026 Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert three-star offensive tackle Dylan Biehl stopped to talk with Bruin Blitz.

Biehl is a target that the staff went out to see earlier this week at his school before he made his own trip to Westwood with his father.

Below are Biehl’s thoughts on the trip to campus, the day’s itinerary and what stood out, his Southern California roots and connection to the program, his relationship with new offensive line coach Andy Kwon, where he’s at in his overall recruiting process, and more.