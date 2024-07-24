INDIANAPOLIS -- Consider Take 2 for UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster a much smoother operation.

Hours after freezing up in his opening statement Wednesday during Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days, Foster then met with reporters for a side session at Lucas Oil Stadium and acknowledged the viral moment.

“I’ll probably get on Twitter and see some jokes later, but I haven’t seen it yet,” Foster said.

“It’s me! I can’t be something that I’m not. So it’s just tough for me. I’m not a big talker.”

Watch the full media session below.

Ryan Young contributed to this report.