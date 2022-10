UCLA has shot up the polls to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week after starting the first half of the season at 6-0. The Bruins have the week off as they regroup to head into the second half of the schedule that will open up against current No. 12-ranked Oregon next week. Both teams are on a bye week giving them each ample time to prepare for the big top-15 matchup next Saturday in Eugene.

For now, the Bruins are not fully focused on that matchup as head coach Chip Kelly wants his players zeroed in on improving fundamentals during the break in the season. He spoke with reporters Wednesday morning about his team's approach to the bye week plus much more.

Watch the full pre-practice interview session below: