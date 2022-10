UCLA coach Chip Kelly met with reporters Monday morning as the No. 9-ranked Bruins put their focus on their marquee matchup Saturday at No. 10 Oregon.

See what Kelly said about returning to Oregon, where he first rose to prominence as a head coach, what he's seen from the Ducks on film and more.

"It's always special going back there. It's a special place in my life. ... We all know what this entails. It's a business trip, just like any away game," Kelly said.

Watch the full interview here: