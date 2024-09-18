WATCH: DeShaun Foster, Eric Bieniemy talk after UCLA practice ahead of LSU

in other news
UCLA is preparing for a challenging road matchup this week with the Bruins set to head out to Baton Rouge to take on No. 16 LSU on Saturday. Coming out of a lopsided 42-13 loss to Indiana last week, the UCLA coaches are searching for answers to get the team on the right track.
Wednesday, head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy met with reporters after practice to provide their thoughts on how the team has addressed its concerns this week plus gave their outlook for the upcoming matchup against the Tigers.