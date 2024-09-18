Advertisement

UCLA falls flat in 42-13 home loss to Indiana in Big Ten opener

The Bruins fell into an early 21-0 hole and never recovered Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players react after loss to Indiana

Find out what they had to say Saturday about another slow start, the defense’s issues on third down, and more.

Key local targets highlight UCLA's weekend visitor list for Indiana game

Multiple four-star prospects will be at the Rose Bowl this weekend when the Bruins host the Hoosiers.

Indiana vs. UCLA: 5 things to watch in the Big Ten opener

A look at the storylines heading into the Bruins’ first-ever conference game in the new league.

UCLA offense aims for better production at home in Big Ten opener

The Bruins are set to face a new team with more than the average familiarity playing with one another.

Published Sep 18, 2024
WATCH: DeShaun Foster, Eric Bieniemy talk after UCLA practice ahead of LSU
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
UCLA is preparing for a challenging road matchup this week with the Bruins set to head out to Baton Rouge to take on No. 16 LSU on Saturday. Coming out of a lopsided 42-13 loss to Indiana last week, the UCLA coaches are searching for answers to get the team on the right track.

Wednesday, head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy met with reporters after practice to provide their thoughts on how the team has addressed its concerns this week plus gave their outlook for the upcoming matchup against the Tigers.

