WATCH: DeShaun Foster looks back on LSU loss, ahead to No. 8 Oregon

Minnesota at UCLA: 5 things to watch as Bruins attempt to snap 4-game slide
The Bruins return to the Rose Bowl in search of their first home and Big Ten win on Saturday night.
UCLA preparing to face stingy Minnesota pass defense
The Bruins are preparing for an opportunistic Golden Gophers defense that ranks highly in a few key categories.
Midwest Spotlight: Bruins in strong position for Detroit edge rusher
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights UCLA four-star DE target Xavier Newsom as he predicts some commitments.
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster, safety Ramon Henderson preview Minnesota
Find out what they had to say about the Golden Gophers, and more, after Wednesday’s practice.
The UCLA football team switched up its schedule to start the week, opting for a Monday evening practice before returning to the usual early morning schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Before Monday’s practice, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster went over his takeaways from this past weekend’s loss at No. 16-ranked Louisiana State and some of the changes — including the decision to start Niki Prongos over Alani Makihele at right guard.
Plus, he looked ahead to Saturday’s 8 p.m. kickoff against No. 8 Oregon and the announced 9 a.m. local start at No. 9 Penn State now finalized for the following week.
Watch the full media session below:
