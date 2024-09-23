WATCH: DeShaun Foster looks back on LSU loss, ahead to No. 8 Oregon

The UCLA football team switched up its schedule to start the week, opting for a Monday evening practice before returning to the usual early morning schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before Monday’s practice, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster went over his takeaways from this past weekend’s loss at No. 16-ranked Louisiana State and some of the changes — including the decision to start Niki Prongos over Alani Makihele at right guard.

Plus, he looked ahead to Saturday’s 8 p.m. kickoff against No. 8 Oregon and the announced 9 a.m. local start at No. 9 Penn State now finalized for the following week.

Watch the full media session below: